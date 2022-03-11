Potential Hull City transfer barrier emerges as they weigh up move for 23-year-old

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has admitted he’s unsure how sanctions surrounding Chelsea will affect their ability to conclude a permanent deal for goalkeeper Nathan Baxter in the summer, speaking candidly to Hull Live.

The 23-year-old proved to be an instrumental figure earlier in the season with his introduction into the starting lineup seeing a dramatic upturn in their form, keeping four consecutive clean sheets in November and seeing the Tigers win a maximum 12 points from that run.

That run proved to be the catalyst for the East Yorkshire outfit to get themselves out of danger – and are now all but safe despite enduring a mixed start under the stewardship of Arveladze.

Think you’re a hardcore Hull City fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Tigers quiz

1 of 25 What year were Hull founded? 1894 1904 1914 1924

Because of the impact of Baxter and fellow loanee Di’Shon Bernard, who arrived from Manchester United in the summer, they are reportedly keen on getting the duo tied down to permanent contracts.

However, economic sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich by the UK government due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty, with the club unable to make money on merchandise, tickets and some other sources of revenue.

Hull’s boss is currently unclear whether that will hinder their permanent pursuit in the summer – but is hopeful of making more progress on this issue in the near future.

The 49-year-old said: “I think this has happened quickly, it’s too early. I don’t know how much it will change things.

“We will just wait to hear more about it in the coming days, and I’m sure we’ll get a clearer picture.

“On our side, we’re happy with him and we want to look after him. We need to think in the same direction and make each other happy, both sides are happy right now.

“The most difficult part is when you leave Chelsea and decide that your future is here, your best years ahead of you are here, that’s a big decision to make.

“We have no problems and I hope it is something we can sort out in the coming weeks.”

The Verdict:

This could prove to be a really frustrating situation for the Tigers because they are keen on doing a deal for Baxter, have the funds to complete it and you wouldn’t imagine Chelsea would be standing in the way of that.

At 23, he’s unlikely to break through at Stamford Bridge now considering the options they already have at their disposal, though he could clinch third spot in the pecking order if Marcus Bettinelli leaves in the summer.

However, he has far too much potential to be sitting on the bench, let alone completely out of a matchday squad and this is why he should be pushing for a transfer to the MKM Stadium if his personal life can align with a move up north.

Owner Acun Ilicali seems like an ambitious man, so you could certainly see the shot-stopper making a Premier League return with his current loan side if he signs permanently.

At this stage, these sanctions for Abramovich look to be the only real barrier in this process of transforming this agreement from a temporary one to a more longer-term stay – because the Tigers have the finances and financial fair play wiggle room to make this transfer a reality.