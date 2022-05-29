Potential Huddersfield Town transfer boost emerges on defender

Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill is desperate to thrive at Stamford Bridge in the long term but won’t rule out a return to Huddersfield Town next season, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has stood out as one of the second-tier’s most talented young players following his arrival at the John Smith’s Stadium, making 31 appearances in all competitions for the Terriers this term and playing a considerable part in transforming them from relegation battlers to promotion contenders.

His loan side are just 90 minutes away from plying their trade in the Premier League again following a three-year absence, though the England youth international is being tipped to make the step up to the top tier regardless of the outcome of today’s crunch tie against Nottingham Forest.

Quiz: The big Huddersfield Town striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Terriers fan

1 of 25 Who scored the goal that earned Huddersfield Town a place in the play-off final this season? Danny Ward Jordan Rhodes Harry Toffolo Danel Sinani

Everton, Fulham, Leicester and Southampton have all been interested in luring the teenager away from Stamford Bridge as well as sides from across Europe after seeing him excel at the John Smith’s Stadium, according to journalist Nathan Gissing.

Gissing also adds that the Terriers would be interested in bringing him back to West Yorkshire next term if they are promoted, with Colwill unlikely to return if Carlos Corberan’s side remain in the second tier.

However, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly set to give the youngster a chance to shine before making a further decision on his future, although it’s currently unclear whether the Blues’ imminent change in ownership has changed his mind with the Blues able to bring players in again when sanctions are lifted.

The Verdict:

If the Terriers are promoted, a return would be the perfect move for Colwill who may be tested quite a lot considering Huddersfield will be one of the weaker sides in the top tier, potentially enabling him to shine more.

That will either help to put him in the shop window or to force his way into the first team at Stamford Bridge – and considering he’s already accustomed to life in West Yorkshire – he would probably hit the ground running at the start of next term.

But if they aren’t promoted, he probably needs to move on to a different club to take his game to the next level and won’t have a shortage of offers if previous interest is anything to go by, so he should bide his time before choosing his next destination.

He may still have plenty of time to improve – but if he can impress in the top flight next season – it could be career-defining for the 19-year-old who could potentially be a key player for his parent side in the coming years.

At this stage, it seems like another loan move away would make the most sense at this point with others ahead of him in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, even if they need to invest in a short-term signing to provide depth and allow the teenager to thrive elsewhere.