‘Potential he will be moving on’ – Lee Bowyer makes transfer admission on Birmingham City man

Birmingham City defender Steve Seddon looks set to leave the club on a permanent basis this summer, according to Birmingham Live.

The full-back has been with the Blues since 2014, and has gone on to make 12 appearances for the first-team over the years, but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

Seddon has been out on loan with the likes of AFC Wimbledon, Stevenage and Portsmouth in search of regular minutes, and has caught the eye with some strong performances in the third tier on a temporary basis.

But the 23-year-old was absent from the matchday squad in Birmingham’s recent 3-0 win over Cheltenham Town in a pre-season friendly, which raised questions from supporters over his future at St. Andrew’s.

Speaking in a recent interview (quotes sourced from Birmingham Live), Blues boss Lee Bowyer revealed that there is potential that Seddon will move on, whilst also revealing why he was absent from their squad for the clash against Cheltenham Town.

“He was one of the lads that had Covid and there’s potential he will be moving on. Like any club we have to move bodies on as well, you can’t just keep bringing players in, bringing players in.

“As it stands this is the group we are working with. Will that change between now and of the end window? Probably. That’s the reality. I don’t think our football club is like that, I think most are.”

Birmingham City are set to take on Sheffield United in their opening league match of the 2021/22 season, in what is likely to be a tough test up against Slavisa Jokanovic’s side at Bramall Lane.

Can you score full marks on this quiz about some of Birmingham City's biggest moments?

1 of 20 Which player opened the scoring in the 2011 Carling Cup Final? Obafemi Martins Lee Bowyer Nikola Zigic Seb Larsson

The Verdict:

This is a bold decision, and they’ll be hoping they don’t live to regret this.

I’ve been impressed with what I’ve seen from Seddon when he’s been out on loan with the likes of AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth in the past, and he’s not exactly looked out of place when featuring for the Birmingham City first-team.

But at the age of 23, he’ll be looking to find regular game time in senior football, and if he can’t get that with Lee Bowyer’s side, then it’s probably for the best that he departs this summer.

Birmingham will be hoping to get a fee for him, and with one year remaining on his current contract, I’d expect him to not be short of offers ahead of the new season.