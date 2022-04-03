Potential game-changer emerges in Derby County takeover saga involving Pride Park

Derby County’s local council and Members of Parliament are discussing a deal regarding a potential purchase of Pride Park before leasing the stadium to a possible new owner, as per an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The Rams are still in administration over six months after they first entered this state, with several interested parties failing to make a breakthrough in their quest to purchase the East Midlands club.

This perhaps comes as a surprise with Mel Morris and Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson coming to an agreement on their dispute back in February, a deal that looked set to pave a path for a preferred bidder to be named.

Despite indications that a preferred party was finally going to be named by the club’s administrators in the latter stages of last month, that milestone has yet to be reached with uncertainty continuing to affect Wayne Rooney’s plans for the summer.

As of yet, it’s currently unclear whether anyone has bid the amount needed for the club to escape a further 15-point deduction next season with the administrators even stopping contact with the previously interested Binnie family last month.

This potential move from local and central government could make a deal for potential bidders including Mike Ashley more attractive though, with the Rams’ stadium currently being owned by Mel Morris.

The Verdict:

This section is almost becoming a copy and paste job – because supporters of the relegation battlers are sick of no concrete progress being made on a deal to rescue their club.

Nixon’s update should provide a bit of hope considering the government aren’t likely to charge Ashley or another interested party a ridiculous price to lease the stadium and it could be a potential game-changer in this long-running nightmare in the East Midlands.

However, these are just reports and until a preferred bidder is named, Derby supporters will continue to endure more sleepless nights.

It’s unfair on them – because they have been exceptional this season as they continue to travel up and down the country to watch their team. And those that should be held accountable for their current situation probably aren’t feeling as bad as the supporters who have followed their club for decades.

So whilst good news is much-needed, something more concrete is required to vastly change the mood now and you can only hope a preferred bidder can be named as soon as possible.

At this stage, many fans would take more sanctions as long as their club is still in existence and you can’t blame them.