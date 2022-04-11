Potential Fulham and Sheffield United transfer blow emerges on 25-year-old

Premier League side West Ham United have actively scouted Fulham and Sheffield United transfer target Josh Cullen ahead of a potential move in the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The midfielder currently plies his trade under ex-Manchester City centre-back Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht – and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet in the Belgian top tier, making 34 league appearances and rarely being substituted.

Appearing 43 times in all competitions and narrowly missing out on a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League as they fell out at the qualifying phase to Vitesse, he has generated interest in his signature ahead of a potential move back to England.

And there are certainly no shortage of teams currently monitoring his situation, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Leeds United, Burnley, Norwich City, the Cottagers and the Blades the teams thought to be in the running for his signature according to TEAMtalk.

This could put the latter two at a disadvantage with the rest of those teams currently plying their trade in the top tier, though Marco Silva’s men look set to win promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

But even they may face a tall order in recruiting him, with West Ham, the club Cullen spent most of his footballing days at as an academy graduate at the London Stadium, taking a closer look at him.

This is according to reporter Jones, who said: “I was told they (West Ham) are keeping an eye on him. They have scouted him again and he could be someone they look to.”

The Verdict:

Conor Hourihane’s future is currently uncertain and it’s unclear whether Paul Heckingbottom will pursue a permanent move for the Irishman at Bramall Lane, so having more midfield options can only be a boost for them.

Arguably, they could have benefitted from one more addition in this area when Adlene Guedioura left South Yorkshire – but they have seemed to have coped reasonably well. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t need more depth.

And a player of Sander Berge’s quality will always attract interest, so targeting Cullen would make sense, though promotion may need to be achieved if they want to have any chance of luring him to Sheffield.

From Fulham’s point of view, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa doesn’t look set to be at Craven Cottage beyond the end of this upcoming summer, so they may want a top-tier option in the middle of the park in their attempts to secure a place at the highest level for the long term.

Considering how much of an asset Cullen has been for his current side, you would certainly back him to make the step to the English top flight and if he can prove to be a capable option, he could establish himself as one of the best signings of this summer’s window.

He would be a useful addition for both second-tier sides and this is why this latest news is something of a blow – because the midfielder is probably dreaming of a return to the Hammers.