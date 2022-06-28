Potential fresh Derby County blow emerges following claims regarding Wayne Rooney’s agent

Derby County could be set to face a fresh points deduction in League One next season if Wayne Rooney’s agent Paul Stretford is found to have illegally paid the wages of Rams players, per the Daily Mail.

County are closing in on finally securing a new owner following nine long and arduous months in adminstration, with Clowes Developments – who have already purchased the company that owns Pride Park – having a bid accepted by Quantuma.

They have now been given the chance to close out a deal in the near future, and it comes after the acquisition of the club by American businessman Chris Kirchner failed to transpire, despite contracts being exchanged for the deal in late May.

Kirchner had agreed to fund the club before his takeover was officially sealed, which included paying the squad’s wages for the month of May.

However, The Telegraph have alleged that Stretford, the agent of ex-Derby manager Rooney – who resigned from his job on Friday – handed over a cheque to the tune of £1.6 million to make sure the squad were paid and the club did not suffer any more sanctions.

Whilst Stretford is said to be cooperating with the investigation, the Daily Mail are claiming that Derby could suffer a fine or even worse another points deduction if he is found guilty of breaching the FA’s intermediary regulations by helping Kirchner out in his bid.

Per the Mail’s report, rival clubs are putting pressure on the EFL to impose a three-point deduction on the Rams for next season, as they were handed a suspended penalty of the same amount last season, which would be triggered if wages weren’t paid on time in the future.

The Verdict

This could prove to be problematic for Derby next season as it would not be ideal to start on minus points next season.

Whilst three points isn’t exactly a mammoth tally to come off, ideally there’d be no more clouds hanging over the club – but if Stretford is found guilty then there could be trouble inbound.

Stretford was pictured with Kirchner, along with ex-Man City chief Garry Cook earlier in the season when the American was visiting Pride Park, so it appears that he was key to any deal potentially happening – and the collapse of it could have been the reason why Rooney chose to resign.

Derby could still escape without major punishment for this, but it doesn’t look good on paper.