Potential financial boost emerges for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic could receive a boost in their finances this summer, if Nick Pope is sold by Burnley and Brendan Wiredu leaves Colchester United.

The former would be more lucrative, but the Addicks have a sell-on clause for both players individually.

According to the South London Press, Charlton would receive a “major cash windfall” should the Clarets cash in on Pope this summer, which their financial predicament and relegation from the Premier League suggests is very likely.

It is not about how much money you spend but how you spend it, although Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League may directly impact the Addicks’ capabilities in the summer transfer window.

Charlton have paid a fee for Ronnie Schwartz, Alex Gilbey, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Scott Fraser, Jayden Stockley, Sean Clare, Sam Lavelle, Chuks Aneke, Charlie Kirk and others, as per Transfermarkt, since Thomas Sandgaard bought the club in September 2020, but they will need to invest more smartly if they are to compete for promotion from League One in the coming years.

Receiving a payment from the sales of Pope and Wiredu this summer could aid that process, and give the club more options in the transfer market.

With the funds also potentially available to attract a more high profile manager to replace Johnnie Jackson in the dugout.

The Verdict

According to the piece by Richard Cawley, Burnley could set an asking price of £40 million for Pope’s services, which may be hard to recoup but a deal in that region could see the Addicks bring in a seven-figure fee to reinvest in the current squad.

With this money potentially boosting the club’s prospects in 2022/23, it is even more crucial that they bring in a new manager in the meantime, to ensure that their intentions are clear should the money come in through Pope’s sale.

Otherwise, selling clubs with only ramp up their asking price, with the knowledge that Charlton have greater financial muscle due to the sell-on clause.