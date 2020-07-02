Potential financial blow could dampen Leeds and West Brom’s promotion party

As per a report from The Guardian, the Premier League is expected to charge newly promoted clubs £8million each both next season and in 2021/22 as they try to recoup the broadcast revenues lost thanks to what has gone on in the last few months.

The season has obviously been hit by what has happened around the world and one of the things that as been impacted is the tv rights packages.

With that in mind, then, the Premier League is looking to try and get some of that money back and could charge the next six promoted sides into the division £8m as part of that.

For Leeds and West Brom, the pair looking most likely to get promoted right now, that is surely a bitter pill to potentially swallow and would dampen the promotion party a little bit.

Clubs are strapped for cash as it is and despite the riches promotion brings, having to shell out here doesn’t exactly sit right.

The Verdict

Unfortunately, you get the feeling that a lot of this is on the way and not just in terms of football.

The last few months have hit finances like nothing else in recent memory and now we’re getting to the other side, we’re getting an idea of the longer-term impacts that are going to be felt.