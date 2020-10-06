Potential fee emerges as Spurs battle West Ham for EFL player

Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Swansea City over a move for defender Joe Rodon with a fee between £7 million and £18 million being discussed, while West Ham United are also in pursuit.

The deadline for international transfers passed last night but with the domestic window open until the 16th of October, it appears Spurs aren’t done yet.

According to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (06/10, 09:01), Tottenham are in talks to sign Rodon from Swansea.

The report claims that the Swans are considering a deal for the defender and that a fee between £7 million and £18 million is under discussion.

However, it appears the Premier League club face competition from some of their London rivals as West Ham are also thought to be interested in the Wales international.

A product of the Swansea academy, Rodon broke through into the senior side in the 2018/19 season and when fit, has been a regular fixture in the starting XI since.

He appears to be a big part of Steve Cooper’s plans moving forward and has played every single minute in the Championship for the South Wales club this season.

Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The Verdict

Given how bright a prospect he looks, it’s a surprise there hasn’t been more movement to sign Rodon this summer from top-flight clubs.

Spurs are being proactive and that seems to mean they’re going to get the chance to land him for a very reasonable price, with anything below £12 million a real steal in my eyes.

It seems they may face some competition from West Ham, however, which could mean they need to pay more to bring him to north London.

Losing Rodon would certainly be a blow for the Swans, particularly after Mike van der Hoorn left earlier this summer, and you feel they’d want to reinvest some of the money they received for him before the domestic deadline.