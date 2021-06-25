Potential explanation outlined concerning Chris Wilder, West Brom situation

Former West Bromwich Albion midfielder Carlton Palmer has suggested that Chris Wilder would not have taken charge at The Hawthorns if he’d felt he wouldn’t have full control.

Wilder was the frontrunner to become Sam Allardyce’s permanent successor for a long period but it is understood his appointment was vetoed by West Brom owner Guochuan Lai despite having the full support of the board.

Valerien Ismael has since been appointed by the Baggies, with the club reportedly paying Barnsley £2 million to prize the 45-year-old away from Oakwell, while the former Blades boss remains out of a job for the time being.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Palmer – who made more than 100 appearances for Albion in the early part of his career – offered a potential explanation for why Wilder did not become Allardyce’s successor at The Hawthorns.

He said: “I know Chris.

“So, I know he wouldn’t go into a situation in a football club if he wasn’t in control, that is for sure.”

Luke Dowling, who has since left his post as West Brom’s sporting director by mutual agreement, is said to have been strongly in favour of Wilder’s appointment before it was ruled out by the club’s owner.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for West Brom?

1 of 20 Did Claudio Yacob ever score a goal for West Brom? Yes No

The Verdict

West Brom’s search for a new manager is finally over, with Ismael appointed more than a month after Allardyce’s final game in charge of the club.

Even so, it appears that Wilder may still have made an impact on the club given Dowling left after having been a strong supporter of the former Sheffield United boss.

Palmer’s comments about control would seem to fit in with what we know already as Lai may have had concerns about how much control the incoming boss would have.