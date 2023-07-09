Everton may be able to offer Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton more first-team opportunities than Newcastle United will be able to, according to Alan Nixon.

The Toffees were previously a side that had been competing for European football - but they have struggled to remain afloat in the Premier League during the past couple of seasons and have fallen well behind Newcastle who are on the rise under their wealthy owners.

Sean Dyche's side would be able to offer Wharton the opportunity to play in the Premier League straight away at Goodison Park, something that would be an exceptional opportunity for Wharton who is still a teenager until next February and only made a major senior breakthrough last term.

Newcastle, on the other hand, see the midfielder as a "long-term prospect" and may even be willing to send him back to Ewood Park on a temporary spell.

Wharton will surely be keen to make an impact at his new club straight away, so the Toffees could potentially have the edge in this race.

What are the chances of Everton signing Adam Wharton?

Blackburn value Wharton at £15m and that is a steep amount for a player that doesn't have too much senior experience under his belt.

However, this is a price tag that Dyche's side could potentially meet considering they have sold Ellis Simms for around £8m and could potentially find a buyer for Amadou Onana, who could be sold for a sizeable amount.

And there's every chance Wharton's valuation could go down too, with Venkys having problems transferring funds from India and needing to balance the books after recently writing a £20m cheque.

Blackburn also need to abide by financial rules and after losing Ben Brereton Diaz for free, selling the 19-year-old could ensure that Jon Dahl Tomasson has a decent amount to spend this summer in his quest to build a side capable of securing promotion.

What transfer stance should Adam Wharton take?

It's difficult for Wharton because there's every chance he may not play in the top flight or have the opportunity to again if he rejects the potential opportunity to join the Toffees or the Magpies.

This is why you can't blame him if he moves on, especially if he makes the switch to Merseyside where he has a real chance of playing in the top flight regularly.

However, he needs to be reassured that he will start most weeks at Goodison Park because if he doesn't, that could harm his development and that isn't ideal considering he has a huge amount of potential.

And if he isn't going to be guaranteed regular game time under Dyche, the best place for him at the moment is Ewood Park, because he has a good chance of being one of the first names on the teamsheet under Tomasson.

He's also accustomed to being at the Lancashire side and could thrive because it's a familiar setting, so he should be looking to stay put unless Blackburn want to try and force him out the door.