Potential EFL landing spots for Leeds midfielder emerge with Sunderland out of the running

Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, and Swindon Town have all reportedly held talks over a loan deal for Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts but Phil Parkinson has recently ruled out a move to Sunderland.

The 20-year-old is one of a number of academy players to have been given an opportunity by Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, having featured three times under the Argentine coach.

However, the Whites have been busy during the summer window as they look to bolster Bielsa’s squad after promotion to the Premier League, meaning opportunities may be hard to come by for Gotts.

A move elsewhere could be on the cards and it seems that the midfielder is not short of suitors.

Football Insider have reported that Leeds have held talks with Doncaster, Huddersfield, and Swindon over doing a deal before the domestic window closes on the 16th of October.

It is understood all three clubs are keen to take him on a season-long loan.

Swindon have already taken Whites youngster Jordan Stevens on loan this summer and journalist Alan Nixon has indicated that the League One club are “taking their time” when it comes to a deal for Gotts.

The Leeds man has been linked with a number of EFL sides this summer but it appears Sunderland are out of the running, with Parkinson suggesting yesterday they weren’t interested.

The Verdict

Gotts has looked a bright talent when given the opportunity to impress at Leeds, so it’s no surprise there are EFL sides queueing up to take him on loan and it seems only a matter of time before a deal is done.

It’s the right move for Leeds and certainly the right one for the midfielder, who will surely benefit if he can cement a place in a starting XI at senior level.

Huddersfield seems the most likely landing spot given that former Leeds U23s boss Carlos Corberan is there but Swindon have already signed one Whites player this season, which could give them the edge.

As far as Sunderland are concerned, Parkinson’s stance makes a lot of sense. They’ve got some fantastic young players in midfield themselves, they should concentrate on their development.