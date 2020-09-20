Potential EFL destination emerges for Celtic player

Celtic goalkeeper Conor Hazard is emerging as a potential target for League One Accrington Stanley, according to the Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

Hazard has yet to sign a new deal to commit his long-term future to Celtic, with the keeper having been sent out on loan spells to the likes of Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Dundee over the last few seasons. However, he is yet to really have made any impact in the Scottish champions’ first team.

Neil Lennon’s side have both Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain to call upon in the goalkeeping position and it would seem unlikely that Hazard would be able to force his way into the side should he remain with Celtic for the season.

QUIZ: Can you name these 10 hidden ex-Accrington Stanley players?

1 of 10 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Peter Cavanagh Andy Proctor Paul Mullin Steve Halford

Accrington could offer the 22-year-old more regular game time in League One and it is thought that the they have been monitoring the keeper’s situation, and would be prepared to sign him on a permanent basis should he not sign a new deal with Celtic.

ACCRINGTON. Watching developments with keeper Hazard at Celtic. Could be available if does not sign a new deal. Stanley would take him full time. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 20, 2020

The verdict

It would make sense for Celtic to allow Hazard to leave the club, especially if they are unable to agree a new deal with the 22-year-old. The keeper has shown glimpses of his ability during loan spells with other Scottish clubs, but he looks a way away from making it into Lennon’s side.

Hazard needs to make sure that he starts getting more regular game time if he is going to be able to live up to his potential and develop his game, and therefore he should consider making this move if Accrington are guaranteeing him regular minutes.

These are the sorts of pick ups that Accrington manage to make and is why they are always able to remain competitive in League One despite their budget, and you could see Hazard becoming an important player for them were he to make the move.