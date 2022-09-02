Potential double transfer blow on the horizon for West Brom as journalist issues update on Brighton player

West Bromwich Albion’s loan deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate is currently in doubt after the Baggies received some required paperwork very close to the transfer deadline, according to Mike McGrath.

Steve Bruce’s side needed to strengthen several positions yesterday, with Semi Ajayi’s injury leaving Albion with a very limited amount of depth in central defence and another striker arguably needed too with Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore on the sidelines.

But they seemed to make a breakthrough in their quest to improve their central midfield following the loan departure of Alex Mowatt, with Fulham’s Josh Onomah and Brighton’s Alzate both thought to have been nailed-on to sign on at The Hawthorns before the window closed.

However, both of their moves are in doubt at this stage with Onomah currently in the West Midlands as he waits to hear whether he will be cleared to play for the Baggies.

Alzate is in a similar situation – and there’s now a real chance both won’t be joining the second-tier side after all.

That would be a nightmare scenario for Bruce’s side, with the club enjoying a productive start to the summer window but could be set to end it on a bad note with uncertainty remaining.

The Verdict:

It’s difficult to say who’s in the wrong in this situation – but Albion shouldn’t have left it this late to conclude what could be some vital deals for them in their quest to be competing at the right end of the table this term.

Although some players only become available towards the latter stages of the window, other additions should have been made before this to avoid this panic, and it looks as though their decision-making may have cost them.

Not only did they need more depth and quality in central midfield, but also their central defence following Ajayi’s injury and the fact they haven’t brought anyone in to address that is a real concern.

Martin Kelly may be able to operate there – but he probably won’t be available all the time considering he hasn’t played that much in recent years.

Another striker should have been on their radar as well and this is why it was puzzling to see Callum Robinson move to Cardiff City without someone else coming in the other way.

They will just have to hope these two deals end up going through in the end – and then potentially look at the free-agent market.