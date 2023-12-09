Highlights Southampton are in a good position to secure a top-six spot in the Championship, but it's not guaranteed, partly because of their forward situation.

There are concerns about potentially losing two strikers in the January transfer window, including Che Adams, whose contract is expiring.

The injury setback of summer signing Ross Stewart further depletes Southampton's options upfront, highlighting the need to address the striker issue in January.

It has been an excellent few months for Southampton in the Championship.

Pressure was building on manager Russell Martin after a run of four consecutive defeats in September, but his side have responded well.

Currently in the promotion mix, they are now in a good position to kick on and secure a top-six spot, although this isn't guaranteed considering the strength of other teams in the division and the players they lost during the summer.

Who left Southampton during the summer?

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

While things have been largely positive on the pitch for the Saints of late, they could be set to lose two strikers in the January transfer window, and they have been dealt a huge injury blow with the news that summer signing Ross Stewart is set for another spell on the sidelines.

Southampton must take action in the January transfer window

The future of striker Che Adams was the subject of much speculation in the summer, but despite attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs, he remained at St Mary's.

Everton were reportedly in talks with Southampton over a potential £12m deal for Adams, but they cooled their interest after they signed Beto from Udinese, while Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be keen.

Adams is entering the last six months of his contract, and according to the Daily Echo, the Saints have offered Adams a new three-year deal, which includes vice-captaincy. This proposal remains on the table.

But with the Scotland international yet to commit his future to the club, the Saints are facing a decision on whether to cash in on him in January.

Another potential exit in January is Sekou Mara, with Foot Mercato claiming that the 21-year-old is attracting interest from top flight clubs in France and Germany.

Mara has failed to score in 10 appearances in all competitions for the Saints this season, and he is said to be keen to leave the club next month.

While Mara's departure would not be a huge blow for the south-coast side given his lack of game time, it does further deplete Martin's options in the forward areas.

The club did spend big on a striker this summer, completing the signing of Stewart from Sunderland on deadline day for a fee of £10m.

Stewart only made his debut for the Saints as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in early November after recovering from a serious Achilles injury, but he has now suffered a setback, with Martin revealing that he will be sidelined until mid-to-late January.

The Scotsman is a prolific striker at Championship level, scoring 11 goals in 15 games for Sunderland last season, but he has been plagued by injuries in the last two years, and this was always the risk for the Saints when bringing him to the club.

If Southampton are to be promoted this season, they cannot be too reliant on Armstrong, and while Carlos Alcaraz has performed well when deployed in the central striker role, he is unlikely to score the goals to fire the club back to the Premier League, so it is an issue which will need addressing in January.