Potential development shared in Nottingham Forest’s transfer pursuit of Manchester City player

Nottingham Forest transfer target Morgan Rogers was at the City Ground yesterday to watch Chris Hughton’s side.

The Manchester City man played with Brennan Johnson at Lincoln last season.

The talented attacking midfielder, who is contracted to Manchester City, spent the previous season on loan at Lincoln City, where he starred for the Imps, alongside Brennan Johnson, as they reached the play-off final.

Of course, Rogers is way down the pecking order at City, so another loan could be on the cards and it’s known that Forest want to bring him in.

And, there was a positive development on that front, as reporter Paul Taylor revealed that Rogers had taken in the Reds’ 2-1 defeat at home to Bournemouth yesterday.

The defeat means that Hughton’s men have suffered back-to-back defeats to start their league season and it’s no secret that the experienced boss wants to strengthen his squad ahead of the transfer deadline later this month.

The verdict

This is encouraging news for Forest as the first two league games have shown that new additions are needed if this team are to challenge for promotion.

So, bringing in a player like Rogers would be ideal. He is a young, talented player who would give Forest something different with his ability on the ball and quality.

The prospect of reuniting Rogers with Johnson would make Forest a very exciting team in the final third and this is a deal that they should look to get done if possible and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

