Potential destination for Nottingham Forest contract rebel revealed

RC Lens are interested in signing Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba this summer, French journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter has claimed.

Samba has spent the last three years with Forest, and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League this season, not least with his three penalty saves in the Championship play-off semi final shootout win over Sheffield United last month.

However, it looks as though the ‘keeper could now be on the move this summer, after reports from The Athletic on Tuesday revealed that Samba has decided to leave Forest after turning down the club’s offer of a new contract, with a year remaining on his current deal.

Now it seems that if Samba does indeed leave The City Ground, there is one club who could be willing to take advantage of the situation.

According to this latest update, Lens have been monitoring the situation for a number of months, and have now made the28-year-old a priority target for the transfer window.

A move to Lens would reunite Samba with Herve Sekli, Lens’ goalkeeping coach who the Forest stopper previously worked with at Caen.

There could be some way to go before this deal is done however, with an agreement reportedly still needing to be reached with Forest over a deal for Samba.

Lens finished the 2021/22 season seventh in the French top-flight, missing out on a European place by just four points.

The Verdict

It is no huge surprise to see this level of interest in Samba emerging now.

The Nottingham Forest stopper is a high quality goalkeeper, and one who you feel would be a big asset to many teams at top-fligh level, given the saves he is capable of making.

As a result, you imagine that it will not be easy for Lens to get this deal done, since not only will Forest want to keep hold of Samba, but you imagine there will be plenty of other clubs interested in him too.

With that in mind, you do get the feeling that this is one that will be well worth keeping an eye on over the course of the transfer window.