Potential Derby County buyer delivers worrying warning amid off-field development

Chris Kirchner has revealed he is discussing whether to withdraw his offer to buy Derby County after ‘little to no progress’ was made.

Frustration. Little to no progress in last 40 days. We submitted an offer committing over £60M initially over the next two years to turn things around on Dec 9 (another of their fake deadlines) and have had very little engagement.I’m discussing with my team whether we continue — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) December 23, 2021

It’s no secret that the American businessman is keen to complete a deal to purchase the Rams, with boss Wayne Rooney revealing that he wants Kirchner to finalise a deal to takeover.

However, despite months of speculation, it appears the administration still aren’t close to finding a buyer, after they failed to name a preferred bidder, which had been expected to be done before Christmas.

And, taking to Twitter in response to a fan, Kirchner gave a pretty bleak update on the situation.

“Frustration. Little to no progress in last 40 days. We submitted an offer committing over £60M initially over the next two years to turn things around on Dec 9 (another of their fake deadlines) and have had very little engagement. I’m discussing with my team whether we continue.”

With Rooney’s side having been hit with a 21-point deduction this season, whoever does buy the club knows they are likely to be in League One next season.

The verdict

You have to say that this is a very worrying update for Derby as given their desperate situation they don’t want any bidders to be pulling out at this stage.

Of course, it could be a case of Kirchner trying to put pressure on the EFL and the administrators to speed things up, and that would be an understandable stance because all connected to Derby will be frustrated.

For the fans, it means more annoying delays and they will be hoping that a positive development is shared by the New Year.

