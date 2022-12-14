Potential Charlton Athletic takeover update shared by reporter

Three different parties are interested in a takeover of League One outfit Charlton Athletic, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

But he claims that any deal to take the club out of Thomas Sandgaard’s hands will be an expensive one to complete despite the interest from multiple consortiums.

The Addicks have been under the ownership of Danish businessman Sandgaard since September 2020 when he acquired the club from East Street Investment.

Despite a promising initial start to life as the club’s custodian, Sandgaard has slowly lost the trust of some of the Athletic fanbase, with decisions such as letting Johnnie Jackson depart as manager being criticised.

Sandgaard has recently sacked head coach Ben Garner less than six months after he brought him to The Valley from Swindon Town in another decision that has been lambasted by many.

Nixon reported on Sunday that Sandgaard would be open to a sale of the club just over two years after acquiring them, with one of the interested parties being a football agency who want to bring some of their talents to Charlton if they can strike a deal.

The Verdict

Charlton have not had their fair share of luck when it comes to ownership – Sandgaard looked to be a welcome change for the first few months but things quickly turned sour.

A high turnover of managers, a lack of real investment to make Charlton’s squad fit for promotion and the appointment of his son Martin as Director of Analysis have all been reasons for a fanbase losing trust in Sandgaard’s ownership.

Many would like to see fresh investment and a change of direction, but will a suitable party step forward?

East Street Investment and Roland Duchatalet showed that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side though, so it will be interesting to see if Sandgaard does sell up and quick.