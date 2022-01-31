Potential Championship move emerges for Newcastle United man

Matt Targett looks set to join Newcastle United on loan from Aston Villa today, according to Sky Sports (Transfer Centre, 31st January, 11.50am).

That developing story could free up Jamal Lewis and Football Insider are suggesting that a Championship loan move would be most likely for the Northern Ireland international.

The 24-year-old has only managed four league starts for the Magpies this season but would be seen as an exciting addition for the vast majority of Championship clubs.

Lewis is very comfortable in a left wing back role as well as a more traditional left back position and his availability could capture the imagination of many second tier managers as Deadline Day progresses.

Lewis played in the Championship 64 times for Norwich City previously in his career, before earning a move to the North East for just under £15 million, according to Transfermarkt, in September 2020.

The tactical flexibility that Lewis offers in his versatility could be a huge asset to have in the final stretch of the season.

With Sam McCallum’s unfortunate injury denting his impact at Queens Park Rangers this season, Lewis could slot nicely into a wing back role under Mark Warburton in West London.

Rangers are currently just two points off of the automatic promotion spots and Warburton’s attack-minded philosophy could see Lewis thrive.

The Verdict

Lewis would definitely become one of the more established and high quality left backs in the second tier if he was to secure a Deadline Day move.

The 24-year-old has a contract at St James’ Park until the summer of 2025 and therefore a loan move looks like the only feasible type of transfer at this stage.

With Lewis’ pathway substantially blocked on Tyneside, a temporary spell in the Championship would do him good if he can be guaranteed regular first team action.

Should that be achieved, there is a strong chance that Lewis’ performances would be able to turn some heads at St James’ Park to see him return a more valued member of the squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

This one could rumble on until very close to the deadline.