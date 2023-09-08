Carlisle United are a far cry away from their brief time as a top flight club in the 1970's, but things haven't been as good at Brunton Park for a long time.

The Cumbrians have spent most of the last decade in the fourth tier of English football, having been relegated there from League One back in 2014, and there was only one season of the next eight where they got into the promotion play-offs.

However, the re-appointment of one of their most successful managers ever - Paul Simpson - back in February 2022 has been the catalyst for United's comeback, and in 2022-23 they finally returned to League One after nine years away.

It took a penalty shootout at Wembley against Stockport County to secure their spot, but Carlisle were back - although life back in the third tier hasn't been easy so far.

In their first six matches of the 2023-24 season, Carlisle have won just once, with that success coming against Shrewsbury Town this past weekend, with three defeats since the beginning of August.

Despite their indifferent start, it appears that last season's success has brought interest from overseas markets to the club.

According to reporter Pete O'Rourke, a Turkish consortium are looking into the possibility of launching a takeover bid for the Cumbrians, and even went as far as tabling a bid earlier in the week.

No actual details of the consortium are known, but it is significant considering the ownership of the club has been very much in the same hands for a long, long time.

There has been talks of overseas investment already in the last few weeks, with local reports confirming American interest in the club in the form of logistics businessman Tom Piatak.

Simpson revealed that talks were ongoing with Piatak in regards to a potential takeover, but new Turkish interest could complicate matters.

What is Carlisle United's current ownership structure?

Carlisle United are ran through a limited company of the same name of the club, with CUFC Holdings owning a 74.6 controlling stake in the side.

A number of local businessmen are involved in that group, but it is Andrew Jenkins who is the most prominent and has been the chairman of the club since the 1990's.

Jenkins, who is now 87 years of age, owns local food business Pioneer Foods and having been a fan of the club since he was young, was named

to the Board of Directors in 1959 at the age of just 23.

The East Stand was renamed as the Andrew Jenkins Stand earlier this year due to his service to the club, but if the Turkish bid is successful then his long-standing association with United could come to an end.

Along with the majority stakeholders, The United Trust, a supporters group formed in 2001, owns the remaining 25.4 per cent of Carlisle.

Would a Turkish takeover of Carlisle be good for the club?

With nothing known in the public domain about the consortium that is trying to take over Carlisle, you'd have to be very skeptical over this as a United fan.

However, sometimes you have to take a risk in order for change to occur, and things have been very samey at the club for a number of years.

Promotion was a great feeling for the Cumbrians earlier this year, but to take the club to another level, fresh investment looks likely to be needed.

Foreign ownership hasn't always worked in the EFL but there has been some success stories - whether the Turkish group have enough clout behind them remains to be seen but they are worth looking into and there's a chance they could bring some positives to Brunton Park.