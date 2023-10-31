Highlights American family drops hints about potential takeover of Carlisle United, attending playoff games and recent matches.

The American family who are looking to buy a controlling stake in Carlisle United have dropped two huge hints about the club's potential takeover.

It was first revealed by News and Star journalist Jon Colman, in August, that American businessman Tom Piatak was looking at potentially taking ownership of the club.

He and his family attended the club's successful playoff semi-final and final games against Bradford City and Stockport County. Those victories saw the club return to League One for the first time in a decade.

Since the interest was first revealed, things have moved quickly. Carlisle United Official Supporters Club voted to reduce their shareholding in the club down from 25.4% to 10%, if the deal goes through, to allow the Piatak's to own a 90% controlling stake in the football club.

The American family have attended Carlisle's lat few games, including two matches away at Portsmouth and Cambridge United. After the disappointing loss to Cambridge, they dropped a big hint about a future game that could be the start of a brand new era at Carlisle United.

The Piatak's drop huge hint about Carlisle United ownership

On Saturday night, the American family put out an update from their sports company's X account (formerly known as Twitter). The post said: "Tough loss today - However the future is very bright - Up the Blues! We will be back for the 11/25 Charlton match - wouldn't miss that match!!!!"

This has led many fans to think that, at that game at Brunton Park, there could be an official announcement about the ownership of the club. But the message that the Castle Sports Group account put out last night got fans even more excited.

In the X account's opening statement, which said that the family had entered into a "period of exclusivity," with the club over investment and control of the club, they referenced the club's debt that is owed to Purepay Debt as being a "significant hurdle," for the potential buyers.

Last night, Castle Sports Group said: "Progress Update: The most significant hurdle is now in the rearview mirror.

"We are focused on tying up the remaining minor issues. The entire family looks forward to seeing all supporters at the 25/11 Charlton home match.. you do not want to miss that one. Up the Blues! #cufc."

This news of the issue of the club's debt being sorted, although not directly confirmed by the post, has reaffirmed the Carlisle fans' hopes that the takeover confirmation will be announced against Charlton.

What will the Carlisle United takeover mean for the club?

The Cumbrians have been operating with one of the lowest budgets in their respective league for a long time. Even though they won promotion last season, they were operating on a weekly wage budget that was less than the two sides who got relegated to the National League (Hartlepool United and Rochdale), according to Capology.com.

Carlisle's manager Paul Simpson has spoken about how vital this takeover will be for United. "For the sake of the football club, for the sake of us to try and move forward, we need that, we need that positivity, we need this change to happen," said Simpson.

The team haven't had a great start to the season; they currently sit in the last relegation spot in League One, having played a game or two more than the teams below them.

If no takeover was going to happen, the club would have found it harder to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window to try and help their survival push. Now, with a potential owner who already owns a logistics firm that had a gross revenue of $414 million last year, and which holds shares in NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars, the club would be in a much better financial position to compete, come the new year.