Potential Cardiff City managerial candidate makes honest admission over vacancy

Cardiff City caretaker boss Steve Morison insists that he hasn’t even thought about landing the job permanently as he prepares the team for a weekend clash against Stoke City.

The Bluebirds made the decision to sack Mick McCarthy after defeat to Middlesbrough last time out made it eight defeats on the bounce.

Morison stepped up from the U23s to lead the first-team in recent days, and he is expected to be in the dugout at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

You would expect the 38-year-old to come into the thinking of the hierarchy if he picks up a positive result in the upcoming games but Morison told Wales Online that he’s not looking too far ahead.

“Honestly, I’m not worried about it one little bit. I’m not interested in what people might say – I never have been and I never will be. I’ve got one sole focus and that is getting us a result on the weekend.

“It’s the first time I’ve been in the manager’s office! I’m not coming in here, I’ve kept myself in the coaches’ office with the staff. We are just working really, really hard to get a result at Stoke.”

The verdict

This is the sort of message you would expect from Morison as he’s not going to put needless, additional pressure on himself by making bold claims in the media.

Whilst you would imagine that he does dream of landing the job, there’s no doubting that he will be only focused on Stoke and addressing Cardiff’s disastrous run of form.

So, it’s about getting wins and if he does that, his chances of landing the job permanently will increase, even if he still seems a long shot.

