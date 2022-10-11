Potential candidate ruled out of Hull City managerial race

Hull City are not currently taking former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan under consideration for their managerial vacancy, according to an update from Hull Live.

The 39-year-old guided the Terriers to the play-off final last season against all odds, managing to transform his side after finishing in 20th place with the West Yorkshire outfit at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

This remarkable achievement earned him the opportunity to take the top job at Olympiacos, though he failed to thrive in the Greek Super League and finds himself out of work already following his dismissal last month.

With this, he is now a free agent and has been linked with multiple jobs in the English second tier in recent times, though he doesn’t look set to win the top job at Middlesbrough with Michael Carrick now in pole position to succeed Chris Wilder.

West Bromwich Albion are thought to be taking him under consideration though and could potentially make a move to lure him to The Hawthorns following yesterday’s dismissal of Steve Bruce.

They don’t look set to face competition from Hull for his services at this stage, with owner Acun Ilicali pursuing other options following his failure to get a deal for Pedro Martins over the line.

The Verdict:

The 39-year-old could have been a solid appointment as a man that managed to squeeze the best out of his Huddersfield players during the 2022/23 campaign – and also recruited well last summer.

Although it’s unclear how much influence he had in the decision-making process on transfers, he must have given the green light for these players to come in and the fact he managed to recruit Levi Colwill from Chelsea just shows how effective he could be at bringing others in at the MKM Stadium.

Huddersfield’s defence was key to their success last season and considering how leaky Hull have been at the back this term, he could come in and make a meaningful short-term impact before the World Cup by tightening up their backline.

Also having plenty of second-tier experience under his belt, he would probably be one of their better choices so it’s a slight surprise that they aren’t keeping him in the back of their mind as an option.

They could definitely benefit from having as many backup options as possible considering what happened with Martins – and Corberan wouldn’t be the worst person to have at the helm.