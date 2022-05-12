Potential candidate ruled out of Blackburn Rovers managerial race

Former Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton isn’t in the race to become Championship side Blackburn Rovers’ next manager at this stage, according to a Twitter update from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 59-year-old was confirmed by the R’s to be leaving the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium at the end of the season following their collapse towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, previously looking like favourites to secure a top-six spot but falling away from the race.

This was a real source of disappointment for the west London side who had enjoyed a good second half to the 2020/21 season but couldn’t replicate that in recent months as they missed out on the promotion mix, finishing 11th.

Despite this disappointment, Warburton has hinted that he is open to returning to management quite swiftly and this could put Blackburn in contention to land his signature in their quest to replace Tony Mowbray, though Birmingham City are also thought to be in the race.

Warburton may have also faced competition for the top job at Ewood Park with Gareth Ainsworth, Carlos Carvalhal, Daniel Farke and Chris Hughton all thought to be under consideration by officials in Lancashire as well as two others.

The ex-QPR manager isn’t likely to be one of those two names according to reporter Nixon, potentially providing the pathway for Birmingham to secure an agreement with him if they decide to sack Lee Bowyer.

The Verdict:

Warburton would have been a stable choice for Rovers and one that would have probably provided them with long-term stability again judging by his success at Brentford and tenure at QPR.

He may not have been able to guide the R’s to a top-six spot this season – but the club finds itself in a much better position now compared to where it was when he first arrived and that’s the job Mowbray did at Blackburn.

Because of these parallels, Rovers may be reluctant to give him the job but this wouldn’t be the worst move, especially when you consider the cons of a couple of those actually in the frame to take the top job.

Hughton may have been highly rated before his move to Nottingham Forest – but he endured a disastrous start to the 2021/22 campaign and that may take him a while to get over, so whether they should approach him or not remains to be seen.

Carvalhal also failed to get promoted with Sheffield Wednesday despite taking them close on a couple of occasions, so Warburton would be no worse as an appointment, though Farke may be the better option as a previous Championship title-winning manager.