Motherwell right-back Max Johnston is set to engage in talks with Serie A outfit Torino regarding a potential switch to Italy, according to Football Scotland.

The 19-year-old has been linked with several English teams in recent months, having caught the eye in the Scottish Premiership for his current club during the second half of this season.

He has become one of the first names on the teamsheet at Fir Park - but Stuart Kettlewell's side could be the victims of their own success with the teenager with his deal expiring this summer.

Although the Scottish outfit could secure compensation for his services, they may not receive a huge amount of money if he departs the club in the coming months and it seems as though he could be on his way out with Johnston preparing for talks with Torino.

Which English sides are interested in him?

Even though Burnley already have the likes of Connor Roberts and Vitinho available as options on the right-hand side, they were also hopeful of luring Johnston away from Scotland.

However, fellow right-back Cody Drameh is also believed to be on their wishlist now and that could potentially rule out a move to Turf Moor for the 19-year-old.

Johnston was reported to be on the radar of Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Norwich City too - and the Hatters could have received a boost in this race following their promotion to the Premier League last month.

They are in desperate need of a long-term replacement for James Bree on the right-hand side - but their chances of luring the Motherwell man to Bedfordshire may have been hampered by Torino.

Where is Max Johnston's best next destination?

It's a difficult one to judge because it's unclear who will come in and who will leave clubs during the summer window, with plenty of movement likely to happen between now and the end of August.

A move to Turf Moor doesn't seem wise at this point considering Roberts is probably going to be a regular starter next season, unless Johnston performs particularly well in pre-season.

In terms of a potential switch to Luton, whether Drameh joins permanently or not will probably decide whether a move there would be wise. If Drameh doesn't come and they are struggling to bring in a right-back, Johnston could potentially be a regular starter at Kenilworth Road.

And considering Luton are a tier higher than Blackburn and Norwich, two teams Johnston isn't guaranteed a start at, a move to Rob Edwards' side may be his best choice at the moment.

Game time has to come first for him because that will help him to fulfil his potential - and it's unclear whether he would win regular starts under Ivan Juric in Italy.