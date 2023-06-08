Birmingham City boss John Eustace is settled at his current club and has shown no indication that he would be willing to make the move to Swansea City, a report from Wales Online has revealed.

The 43-year-old is reported to be on the Welsh side's radar once again, with the ex-QPR assistant boss turning the job down back in 2021 before Russell Martin was appointed manager shortly before the start of that season.

Fast forward nearly two years - and Martin is now on the verge of joining recently-relegated Southampton, who have already dipped into the EFL market to secure Nathan Jones, although that experiment failed in the end.

The Saints will be hoping Martin will be much more successful at St Mary's - and look destined to appoint him despite the fact he hasn't been officially unveiled as their new manager just yet.

Who is in contention for the Swansea City job?

Swansea will now be on the prowl for a new manager with Martin seemingly on his way out - and Ryan Mason is one man to have been linked with the top job at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Former Swans figure Chris Davies is also believed to be in contention for the role along with Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher, who led the Pilgrims to the League One title last season.

The BBC have reiterated that Eustace is also in the frame - but with the 43-year-old settled at St Andrew's - he may not want to make the move to South Wales.

What stance should John Eustace take on the Swansea City position?

Until there's an approach, Eustace just needs to focus on his current club because there's plenty of work to be done at St Andrew's during the summer window.

And even if there was an approach, he probably shouldn't be looking to make the switch to South Wales unless Blues' prospective owners are preparing to relieve him of his duties.

Although Birmingham have spent recent seasons in the bottom half of the Championship, Swansea probably isn't that much of a step up for Eustace who would need to move away from Birmingham.

Being born in the Midlands, where he is right now is probably ideal for him and he needs to think about his family too, so it would be a bit of a surprise if he accepts the Swansea job.

With this in mind, Swansea should be taking a look at other candidates and that's what they seem to be doing, having been linked with a few other names.