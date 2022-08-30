Potential Blackpool and Sunderland transfer boost emerges in quest to recruit Manchester United player

Premier League side Manchester United are keen for Amad Diallo to experience the conditions he would need to become accustomed to in their first team according to the Manchester Evening News, potentially boosting his chances of remaining in the United Kingdom if he was sent out on loan.

According to the same outlet, this is a major reason why Rangers were able to seal a loan deal for the Ivorian during the latter stages of January – but has returned to Old Trafford since.

However, he doesn’t look set to be a big part of Erik ten Hag’s plans for the Red Devils this season and with this, he could potentially secure another temporary move elsewhere before the transfer window closes if they seal a deal for Antony.

Blackpool and Sunderland are two sides thought to be interested in taking him away from Manchester temporarily, though it’s currently unclear whether Alex Neil’s departure would have changed the latter’s stance.

Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Valerien Ismael’s Besiktas have also been credited with an interest in the highly-rated 20-year-old, who will be keen to get as much game time under his belt as possible.

But the latter two sides may not win the race for his signature considering United’s stance, potentially putting the Seasiders and the Black Cats in pole position to recruit him.

The Verdict:

The Black Cats could certainly benefit from having someone like Diallo to provide them with more depth up top, though it remains to be seen whether they stick with two up top under Tony Mowbray.

You just feel they are lacking depth regardless of that though – but it will be interesting to see how much game time he would get at the Stadium of Light with Ross Stewart impressing and Ellis Simms doing well during the early stages of his loan spell.

The Seasiders, meanwhile, have a couple of options up top with Gary Madine and Jerry Yates both able to contribute to their cause, but having Ian Poveda and Diallo as potential replacements for Josh Bowler would be good.

Bowler may not be guaranteed to leave Bloomfield Road before the deadline passes – but it would be a surprise to see him stay considering he only has one year left on his contract.

With this, the Seasiders may be open to a sale and that should give them enough money to spend on deadline day or potentially fork out money on players during the January window.