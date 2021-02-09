Potential Blackburn Rovers transfer departure will benefit Newcastle United as West Ham circle

According to a report by Chronicle Live, Newcastle United are said to have a sell-on clause which entitles the Magpies to 40% of whatever fee Blackburn Rovers make off selling striker Adam Armstrong, with the player having been linked with a move recently.

The in-from frontman was linked with a move to West Ham United at the weekend, with the Hammers rumoured to have considered making a bid for the 23-year-old in the January transfer window just gone.

No bid was forthcoming however meaning that the player will remain at Ewood Park until at least next summer.

Upon originally selling Armstrong to Rovers back in 2018, Newcastle are said to have inserted a lucrative sell-on clause in the deal, entitling them to 40% of any fee the Championship club receive for the player.

This therefore puts the Premier League outfit in a very commanding position if Rovers either sell Armstrong to another suitor or if he indeed completes a sensational return to St James’ Park, with the player said to be interested in the latter.

Since arriving in Lancashire three years ago, the striker has gone on to notch up over 50 goals in over 140 games for Rovers and has one year remaining on his current contract with the second tier club.

The Verdict

This will come as a bit of blow to Blackburn, who will have been hoping to make a healthy profit on a player who seems more and more likely to depart for pastures new in the summer.

Armstrong is once again proving to be one of the division’s top marksmen and would surely leap at the chance to make the step up to the top flight if a bid was forthcoming.

The responsibility has now fallen on Rovers to secure as lucrative a move as possible for themselves as the look to make a significant profit on a player who has largely exceeded many people’s expectations.

It only seems like a matter of time before the striker moves on but the question is – how much will he leave for?