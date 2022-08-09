Potential Blackburn Rovers transfer blow emerges on 22-year-old

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has admitted there could be space for Blackburn Rovers target Jan Paul van Hecke in the Seagulls’ first team beyond the summer window following Shane Duffy’s departure, speaking to Sussex World.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Rovers, impressing at Ewood Park despite their disappointing form towards the end of the campaign and recorded 31 league appearances during this temporary spell.

He did well to respond following his red card against Fulham back in November, with his reckless challenge on Harry Wilson earning him a red card and that proved to be the catalyst for the Cottagers’ hammering as they claimed a 7-0 victory.

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Jack Payne Huddersfield Sheff Utd

Managing to impress since then though, he has placed him in contention to be part of Brighton’s first-team squad this season, something Reda Khadra hasn’t been able to do at this stage with the German dropping back down to the second tier with Sheffield United.

It’s a different story for the defender though, with the 22-year-old finding himself on the bench on Sunday as his side claimed a 2-1 victory against Manchester United.

He may have been an unused substitute at Old Trafford – but the fact he was included is a promising sign for the defender and Potter has taken time to speak openly about the Dutchman.

Asked whether Duffy’s move to Fulham will open up a first-team spot for van Hecke, the 47-year-old said: “There’s a possibility there, definitely.

“We have been impressed with JP since he’s come back. He’s had a really good loan, he’s fitted into our group really well.

“He’s ambitious, he wants to play so that’s good but at the same time he is intelligent enough to know maybe a little bit of patience is required, so he’s happy to support the team and the players.

“But he is still working really hard and really well. Always, I think, you have to carry on assessing because what is right for him is also good for us. We’ve been really impressed with him.”

The Verdict:

There’s certainly an opportunity for van Hecke to force his way into contention, with not just Duffy leaving the club but also Leo Ostigard who probably would have been a first-team option otherwise.

However, the arrival of Levi Colwill has put him back one place in the pecking order and with Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Joel Veltman also ahead of him at this stage, it remains to be seen whether he can get a sufficient number of minutes on the pitch this term.

The back three has given him a lifeline though, with injuries potentially opening up an opportunity for him to start in the top flight.

He may also have to tussle with former West Bromwich Albion loanee Matt Clarke for a spot on the bench, so he needs to keep his performance levels high even if he isn’t a regular starter on the south coast.

If another loan move for the Dutchman is sanctioned though, that may not be the worst career move for the 22-year-old who will only improve further with regular game minutes.