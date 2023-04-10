Brentford have slapped a €40m price tag on goalkeeper David Raya ahead of the summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Bees are keen to keep hold of him and have made a couple of contract offers to the Spanish shot-stopper in their quest to do so, but at this stage, they have been unsuccessful in their attempts with the player yet to agree fresh terms.

His situation will be of particular interest to Blackburn Rovers who inserted a sell-on clause into the agreement between them and the Bees when he made the move to the English capital, something that will allow them to benefit financially from his sale if he leaves his current club in the summer.

David Raya's stance

Romano has also reported that the player is hoping to secure a move to a big top-tier club this summer - and that has seemingly harmed the Bees in their aim to get him tied down to a new deal.

In fact, the same journalist believes he will refuse to sign a new deal at any point as things stand, which could potentially increase the chances of him being sold during the next window.

He will only have one year remaining on his contract at this point and although Raya has previously insisted that he's happy at his current side, it seems as though he has major ambitions as well.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur all linked

The 27-year-old is reportedly being tracked by "many" clubs, although Romano stopped short of saying which teams were interested.

However, specific sides have been linked with him though with Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham all believed to have taken an interest in him.

The Blues already have Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy at their disposal so one of them will surely need to leave to make room for Raya.

Man United, however, are certainly in need of addressing their goalkeeping department in the summer with Jack Butland set to head back to parent club Crystal Palace at the end of the season.

And Spurs could benefit from recruiting a couple of long-term successors for Hugo Lloris and Fraser Forster, with the Brentford man potentially able to secure more game time in North London than he will at the other two interested clubs.

This could be a boost for Daniel Levy in his potential quest to beat others to his signature.

How important could this sell-on clause be for Blackburn Rovers?

If Blackburn are promoted at the end of this term, then it probably won't make too much difference to their budget.

However, if they are in the Championship and a team does pay €40m for Raya, that would be a big boost to Rovers who would surely be given the license to spend more in the summer by their owners.

Their board have been willing to spend transfer fees in recent times despite operating within a limited budget, with the club paying money for the likes of Callum Brittain, Dominic Hyam and Sammie Szmodics last summer.

And with Rovers likely to have some extra money to spend considering they didn't do as much business in January as they would have wanted, that could allow Jon Dahl Tomasson to spend quite a bit during the next window.

Considering he will only have one year left on his contract this summer, it would be difficult to see any team paying €40m but even if the Bees can generate half of that fee, it would be a big boost for the current Championship team who will need to replace their loanees and strengthen their side further in a couple of months.