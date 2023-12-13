Highlights Sheffield Wednesday has had a tough start to their Championship season but has improved under Danny Rohl.

The team secured their second consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Striker Scott Hogan is a potential target for Sheffield Wednesday in the January transfer window, but there are question marks over his ability to turn the team's fortunes around.

It has been an excellent few weeks for Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship.

Wednesday were promoted from League One last season after beating Barnsley in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a tough start to life back in the second tier.

The Owls made their worst start to a season in their history, resulting in the sacking of Xisco Munoz in October, but they have improved significantly under Danny Rohl.

Wednesday secured their second consecutive victory with a 1-0 win over Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday, with Anthony Musaba's stoppage time strike sealing all three points after Ryan Mmaee's penalty was saved by Cameron Dawson earlier in the second half.

The Owls currently sit 23rd in the Championship table, and they are now eight points from safety ahead of the game against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Wednesday night.

Rohl will undoubtedly be keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and it is likely to be a busy month at Hillsborough which could define Wednesday's prospects for the rest of the season.

Having scored just 13 league goals this season, a striker is likely to be Rohl's priority in January, and according to journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is one name on the Owls' list of targets.

Would Scott Hogan be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Hogan initially joined Birmingham on loan from Aston Villa in January 2020 before making the move permanent that September.

The 31-year-old has been a regular for much of his time at the club, and he was the Blues' top scorer last season with 10 goals, but he has fallen out of favour since Wayne Rooney replaced John Eustace in October.

Hogan started Rooney's first game in charge against Middlesbrough, but he has made just four substitute appearances since then, remaining as an unused substitute on four occasions.

The striker's contract is due to expire in the summer, and Nixon claims that Birmingham may allow him to depart in January to get his wages off the payroll.

Hogan has proven he can be a reliable goalscorer at Championship level, netting double figures in three seasons during his career, with his best return coming in the 2016-17 season when he scored 15 goals in 40 appearances for Brentford and Aston Villa.

Related “So proud” - Danny Rohl sends passionate Sheffield Wednesday message Danny Rohl sent a message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after their crucial win at Stoke City on Saturday.

However, there would be question marks over whether he is capable of firing the Owls to safety, and the fact he has been overlooked by Rooney despite his side's current struggles is a cause for concern.

Wednesday have two strikers in Lee Gregory and Michael Smith who are a similar age to Hogan, and with Rohl favouring younger, pacier forwards who are capable of pressing, it would be surprising to see them make a move for him.

If Hogan can rediscover his form at Hillsborough, he would certainly be a useful asset for the Owls, but it would be a big gamble, and with owner Dejphon Chansiri said to be "willing to fund a major salary", there could be better options out there.