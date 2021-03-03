Potential big plans await Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light could be a contender to host matches at this summer’s rearranged Euro 2020 competition, according to Chronicle Live.

Reports on Tuesday revealed that Boris Johnson was making plans to offer to host the entire tournament in Britain due to the success of the country’s vaccination roll-out scheme.

As it stands the competition’s semi-finals and final are already scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium with the current format seeing other fixtures taking place across the continent in cities such as Glasgow, Dublin, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg and Baku.

However reservations over travel restrictions have put the original plan into doubt.

Reports from The Mirror have claimed that 10 English stadiums are on standby should a change of plan materialise with Sunderland’s Stadium Of Light joining Wembley, Old Trafford, Villa Park, St James’ Park, the Etihad, Anfield, the London Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the Emirates on the list of potential locations.

A decision is likely to be made next month with the competition set to kick-off on 11 June.

The verdict

What a coup this would be for Sunderland.

While these plans are far from confirmed the prospect of the Stadium Of Light hosting fixtures at the European Championships is huge for the area.

Of course the stadium is up there with the best in the country, but for a League One club to be among those considered shows just have big the Wearsiders are in the English football pyramid.