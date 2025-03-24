The idea of Ben Sheaf leaving Coventry City would’ve been seen as a total disaster just a few months ago.

But the Sky Blues shouldn’t be so concerned about the prospect right now, even if he remains an impressive Championship midfielder.

The 27-year-old’s fitness issues in the last few years have meant he’s never made more than 35 league appearances in a single campaign, including only 22 so far this year.

While he packs quite a punch when he is on the pitch, Coventry have finally figured out how to survive without him after struggling so much at the tail end of Mark Robins’ time in charge of the team.

Frank Lampard has revitalised the side in many ways, but getting more out of the rest of the club’s midfield options has been key, particularly with injury issues still plaguing Sheaf.

Coventry City’s strong midfield options

Coventry had a slow start under Lampard as the new manager figured out how to best get the most out of his new players.

But on 18 January, everything began to click for the former Chelsea boss, with the team starting a winning run against Bristol City that saw them earn 27 points from 11 games, rocketing them up to play-off contention.

Sheaf played just three times in that run of fixtures, albeit all three were victories over Preston North End, Oxford United and Stoke City.

Otherwise, Lampard relied on the likes of Josh Eccles, Victor Torp and new signing Matt Grimes, who arrived from Swansea City in the January market, to carry the midfield burden.

Torp, in particular, has stepped up his game massively compared to before this run, having been unable to really contribute much in attack since arriving from Norwegian club Sarpsborg in January 2024.

Since this run began against Bristol City, Torp has contributed four goals and three assists, including braces against both Watford and Stoke.

The Sky Blues won both games 2-1 and 3-2 respectively, with his assists against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland also contributing to victories.

Meanwhile, Grimes has helped take up Sheaf’s role in bringing Coventry up the pitch in possession, with his passing proving a great asset to have in the 27-year-old’s absence.

Ben Sheaf’s Coventry future

Sheaf will be heading into the final year of his current Coventry contract this summer, and it remains to be seen whether an agreement can be reached on an extension.

The club will want to avoid losing him for nothing given they already lost Callum O’Hare to free agency last year, moving to Sheffield United as a result.

Ben Sheaf - Coventry City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 30 (21) 0 (1) 2021-22 35 (33) 2 (3) 2022-23 35 (33) 2 (2) 2023-24 31 (30) 3 (0) 2024-25 22 (19) 0 (2) As of March 20th

The prospect of him leaving in the summer remains on the cards as long as an extension isn’t signed, with Leeds United loosely linked with a move as recently as last January.

If a suitable offer comes in this summer, then Coventry will have to consider all options, but his exit will no longer be the disaster it could’ve been had it happened just a few months ago.

The Sky Blues will still be hoping he commits his future to the club, and finds consistent fitness to boost their promotion push, but he’s no longer such an integral part of the team.