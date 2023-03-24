Any potential bidder for Birmingham City will need to show the EFL that they have roughly £75m of liquid funds at their disposal, according to a report from the Daily Mirror.

This is because profit projections over the next three years are showing that the club may lose between £13m-16m per season, something that could result in a massive £48m loss in that period.

Although two bidders have tried to step up to the plate, reportedly a consortium local to the city and a "US-based investment house", they are daunted by the amount they may have to cough up to get the club back on track.

Not only are the club currently contending with their heavy wage bill, with backup goalkeeper Neil Etheridge reportedly on £23,000-per-week, but they are also in need of repairing the stadium with the cost of that already at an estimated £5.25m and rising.

Some of the Midlands side's supporters are keen to see the back of current owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Limited (BSHL), but as of yet, businessmen Jeremy Dale and Keith Pelley have been unable to get a deal over the line with the chances of a takeover happening before the end of the campaign "receding fast".

During the early stages of last month, it was reported that the two parties were struggling to come to an agreement on the structure of the deal, with the current owners wanting the £35m it will take for BSHL to relinquish control of the club to be paid in different chunks.

At that point, several meetings between the parties had failed to reach a successful conclusion, something that may come as a concern to Birmingham fans.

And this latest news is unlikely to do anything to improve their mood.

The Verdict:

£75m is an eye-watering amount for a side that have struggled at the bottom end of the Championship for some time and will probably need considerable surgery to get itself back on track.

Heavy use of the loan market in recent seasons has left different managers unable to build for the long term and although the permanent signings of Tahith Chong and Emmanuel Longelo are promising, a lot more needs to be done.

It does feel as though the club could benefit from a fresh set of eyes and ideas - but if £75m is needed - that may rule some parties out of the race.

That's a shame for Birmingham because with the academy graduates they have and their fanbase, they have great potential but many businessmen/businesswomen and consortiums won't be willing to pay over the odds.

And you just feel this figure may be a big barrier to a potential takeover, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming months. Different reports and events have reinforced that there hasn't been a shortage of interest in the club from investors though, so there are reasons for optimism.