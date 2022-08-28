Potential barrier revealed as Sunderland target move for Manchester United player

Sunderland may only be able to recruit Manchester United goalkeeper Matej Kovar when Erik ten Hag’s side recruit a second-choice shot-stopper, according to a report from The Sun.

The Red Devils are currently short of options in this department following the loan departure of Dean Henderson, who has linked up with league rivals Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

And with Lee Grant retiring, Tom Heaton has emerged as the Premier League side’s second-choice option, though it seems they want to secure an upgrade before the summer window shuts.

Current EFL players Daniel Bachmann and Tim Krul have been linked with a move to Old Trafford but with the duo currently first-choice options at Watford and Norwich City, the latter duo are unlikely to let their key players go.

And it has now been revealed by journalist Fabrizio Romano that Newcastle United shot-stopper Martin Dubravka has agreed personal terms to link up with United, a big breakthrough for the latter in their quest to address this department.

If terms can be agreed with the Magpies, that could enable the 33-year-old to arrive and Kovar to depart on loan, with the Black Cats one side believed to be interested in luring him away from Old Trafford temporarily.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though another option is needed in the goalkeeping department – but it would be difficult to see this move being the right one for all parties.

For the player, there’s a chance he won’t be able to force his way past Anthony Patterson in the pecking order and if that happens, this potential move to the Stadium of Light wouldn’t exactly benefit him.

For United, it would be a bad idea to send him out on loan to a club where he isn’t guaranteed to get game time, even though the potential opportunity of playing in front of a full house at the Stadium of Light would be a good one.

And in terms of the Black Cats, they arguably need a stopper who is more experienced with the likes of Patterson and Alex Bass not exactly having a huge amount of experience in the top two tiers of English football between them.

They should be looking to recruit someone more experienced because of this, whilst giving Patterson the chance to continue between the sticks with the young stopper only likely to improve further.