Highlights Manchester United are hoping to secure a lucrative deal if they loan out Amad Diallo this summer.

Sunderland may struggle to afford bringing Diallo back to the Stadium of Light..

Diallo has attracted interest from other clubs, including Premier League teams like Burnley and Sheffield United.

Manchester United are looking to secure a lucrative deal for themselves if they loan out Amad Diallo this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The same journalist believes the Black Cats may not be able to afford what could be needed to lure the player back to the Stadium of Light, with Tony Mowbray needing to operate within a limited budget.

The fact the Wearside outfit have remained in the Championship and haven't been relegated to League One should give them the license to spend - and they know they also have assets like Jack Clarke they can sell if they need to raise funds.

But they have already spent money in the transfer market this summer, with Nectarios Triantis, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Hemir, Jenson Seelt, Eliezer Mayenda and Nathan Bishop all coming in for undisclosed fees.

They may have spent a decent amount to bring Bradley Dack to Wearside too, with a potential signing-on fee and his wage in mind.

But they could definitely benefit from adding a couple more additions to their squad, with their forward department definitely needing to be looked at.

Which clubs have been linked with Amad Diallo?

The Black Cats have retained their interest in the Ivorian, according to Nixon.

However, they may not be the only sides in this race with Premier League duo Burnley and Sheffield United previously taking an interest in Diallo.

Relegated sides Southampton and Leicester City are two other teams that have been linked, with both keen to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The addition of Diallo would be a massive boost for them - but interest from top-tier sides could potentially force them out of this race.

Game time will also need to be guaranteed for the Ivorian who will be keen to get as many minutes under his belt as possible during the 2023/24 campaign. That could potentially give second-tier sides a chance to win this race.

Should Sunderland bring Amad Diallo back to Sunderland?

The young attacker proved to be a real asset at the Stadium of Light last term, recording 14 goals and four assists in 42 competitive appearances for the Black Cats.

He stepped up at crucial times and scored a stunning equaliser against Luton Town in the first leg of the play-off semis - and he can count himself unlucky not to have been part of a promotion-winning team.

Should the Black Cats look to bring him back? Definitely, even if they will only be able to secure him on loan.

The attacking midfield area could benefit from having a proven player at this level and more depth on the wing could also be useful, with the Man Utd starlet able to operate in both areas.

Considering he has also become accustomed to life at the Stadium of Light and now has second-tier experience under his belt, he will only be more impressive this term and that's a mouth-watering prospect for Sunderland's supporters who saw him shine last term.

The player is clearly comfortable under Mowbray and it may suit United if he heads back to Wearside for another season.