Potential barrier emerges in Crystal Palace’s quest to recruit Bristol City star

Crystal Palace remain keen on signing Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo but he is looking for a new representative and that could scupper any move for him this summer, according to an update from reporter Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has missed the opening five league games of the 2022/23 campaign – but has already scored twice in his two competitive appearances this term with a strike against Wycombe Wanderers in midweek before netting against Blackpool in a 3-3 thriller yesterday.

With this, he has continued to impress after recording eight goals and 12 assists in the Championship during 2021/22, enjoying his best season in professional football thus far as he played a big part in steering Nigel Pearson’s side away from relegation danger.

Already experiencing success in the EFL market since his arrival at Selhurst Park with the likes of Michael Olise and Malcolm Ebiowei looking promising, Patrick Vieira is now looking into a potential move for Semenyo.

However, they aren’t alone in keeping tabs on the ex-Sunderland man with AFC Bournemouth and Everton also thought to be interested in the young forward.

The latter have taken an intense interest in Ben Brereton-Diaz though and have also lined up Wolves striker Hwang hee-chan as a potential alternative to the Chilean, potentially reducing the Robins’ star’s chances of arriving at Goodison Park between now and the end of the transfer window with the second-tier side wanting around £12m for his services.

The Verdict:

It will be a very difficult decision for Semenyo to make if Palace did manage to agree a fee for him because remaining at Ashton Gate and making the switch to Selhurst Park are both arguably decent options.

He isn’t exactly guaranteed a starting spot in the English capital though with the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta also available – and at his age – he needs to be playing as much as possible to fulfil his potential.

With his current side, he knows he’s guaranteed to be one of the first names on the teamsheet if he performs well and this is the reason why he may want to stay put at this stage and let his contract run down.

There may not be a huge amount of pressure on him to leave as well, with Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo two other assets that the Robins may be able to cash in on this summer.

However, they will want to hold on to all three and with this latest agent factor coming into play, it would be a surprise to see him make a move away now, especially with Pearson not having much time to bring in a replacement if he is sold.