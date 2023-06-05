Burnley are still hoping to get a deal sealed for Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen and would ideally like to bring him in on a permanent basis, according to the Evening Standard.

However, they face the prospect of needing to pay more than £20m to lure him to Turf Moor for the long term, with the Blues not taking a weak stance on the Dutchman despite the fact he may not be in Mauricio Pochettino's plans for next season.

And the same report has stated that he could potentially be retained by the Blues, who may lose Marc Cucurella in the summer and will need another option on the left-hand side if that happens, with Maatsen able to fill in.

Lewis Hall is another potential option in that area, although he's inexperienced and could potentially benefit from a loan exit if he isn't going to be a regular starter in the English capital next term.

How did Ian Maatsen get on at Burnley last term?

Having already had two loan spells in the EFL, Maatsen looked to be an excellent addition for the Clarets and that's what he proved to be, recording four goals and six assists in 39 league appearances during his time at Turf Moor.

Also part of a defence that conceded less than a goal per game on average in the Championship, he was a real asset both offensively and defensively for the Lancashire side who were able to secure their return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

How long does Ian Maatsen have left on his contract at Chelsea?

He may only have one year left on his deal in London, but the top-tier giants have the chance to extend that by a further year and that has given them the license to charge any interested side a sizeable fee to lure him away from Stamford Bridge.

Considering how much he's worth, it would be difficult to see Chelsea not triggering an extension on his deal if they need to activate that clause.

What should Burnley do now?

A loan deal with an option to buy would work out well for the Clarets if they don't need to pay too much to secure him permanently.

Not only would a loan deal allow the Clarets to judge whether he would be a good addition in the top tier before potentially signing him for the long term, but it also means he won't be on the wage bill if they are relegated straight back down to the second tier.

Vincent Kompany's side will probably need to move quickly to secure his services though because it would be difficult to see him not attracting interest from other teams following a superb 2022/23 campaign.

And in case the Blues don't let him leave Stamford Bridge, the promoted side will need to have other left-back options to pursue, with this area likely to be a key priority for the summer.

Charlie Taylor may be able to operate on the left-hand side, but they aren't exactly blessed with options in this department.