Potential Arsenal negotiating tactic in pursuit of EFL man emerges

Arsenal may offer to loan Brentford goalkeeper David Raya back to the Bees as they look to get a permanent deal done, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Premier League club sold their back-up goalkeeper Emi Martinez to Aston Villa today, leaving them in need of cover.

Raya has been linked with the north London club on a number of occasions this summer, with recent reports indicating they were preparing a £10 million bid, but it is understood that Brentford are reluctant to even open talks with the Gunners over a deal for their Spanish shot-stopper.

According to Ornstein on the Tifo Podcast, however, Arsenal are considering trying to buy Raya from the Bees and then loaning him back to the west London club in an attempt to ensure a deal can be done.

That would allow Brentford to cash in on the 25-year-old, with the fee thought to be fairly high for a back-up keeper, and still have their first-choice shot-stopper available to them for the 2020/21 campaign.

The problem Arsenal face is that having just sold striker Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £33 million, the Bees will feel no pressure to sell Raya.

Having joined from Blackburn Rovers last summer, the Spaniard produced some impressive displays last term and helped the Bees reach the play-off final – though he wasn’t without the odd blunder.

The Verdict

This is an interesting update and you feel it could make the deal much more appealing to Brentford.

The Bees are in a really strong position when it comes to Raya as their reluctance to enter talks with Arsenal over the keeper shows.

We know that Brentford are not adverse to selling players on for the right price and if they’re guaranteed to have him for the rest of the season and the fee is right, I can’t see why they wouldn’t be open to this sort of deal.