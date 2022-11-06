“Potential alternative to Sander Berge” – Sheffield United eyeing former Premier League midfielder to aid promotion bid: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are looking to bolster their midfield options it appears, eyeing a move for Dutch midfielder Leroy Fer.

That is according to Alan Nixon, via Patreon, who reports the Blades are keen on bringing in the former Swansea man ahead of their promotion push.

It is reported that the Blades want an extra passer in their ranks and that with funds likely to be tight, Fer could be the answer.

With that said, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on the links, and whether or not it was a signing the Blades should be looking to make.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

As a squad player, which the report makes it sound like they would view him as, Fer could be a really good addition for Sheffield United.

He has experience in the division, but has also played at a higher level having racked up over 120 appearances in the Premier League, too.

At 32, he isn’t exactly in his prime, but on a short term deal as a player that can come in and boost a promotion push amid or in case of injuries, Fer could be a good choice.

It would be interesting to see what sort of fee he would command, though, as even though his contract is set to expire next summer, his current club, Alanyaspor, are said to have an option to extend this by a further 12 months.

Adam Jones

It would be difficult to see him being one of the first names on the teamsheet because Paul Heckingbottom probably won’t want to rock the boat too much.

However, the addition of a midfielder would be ideal if they can negotiate a cheap transfer agreement for him, because they could easily find themselves short in the middle of the park if a couple of their options were to become unavailable.

An injury crisis has already taken its toll on the Blades this season, so having options there and a potential alternative to Sander Berge who picks up injuries regularly could be extremely valuable.

And Fer has already played in England before, so it shouldn’t take him long to adapt.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a decent move.

I don’t think the Blades are desperate for a midfielder as they have some good options at the club, so it’s not like they need to be panicking to bring someone in.

However, with Berge’s injury and the fact they’re pushing for promotion, you obviously want a talented, deep squad and Fer would help on that front.

As a short-term signing it could pay off and his experience may be key as the pressure builds during the run-in, so it could work out even if it’s not the most exciting addition.