Potential AFC Bournemouth transfer boost emerges as Bristol City take stance on player

Bristol City have held talks with goalkeeper Daniel Bentley regarding a new contract but are reluctant to offer him improved terms, according to an update from Bristol Live.

Despite spending a period out of the starting lineup last season, he started against Hull City at the weekend and looks set to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Ashton Gate for the foreseeable future.

However, he has just 12 months remaining on his existing deal and it’s currently unclear whether he will put pen to paper to extend his stay or not, with his contract creating real uncertainty regarding his future.

And now AFC Bournemouth are believed to be interested in luring him to the Vitality Stadium, as Scott Parker seeks a second-choice goalkeeper to compete with Mark Travers for the number one jersey.

Freddie Woodman was available as a backup option on the south coast during the second half of the season but with the former Newcastle United man moving on to Preston North End since then on a permanent deal, that has ruled out the chance of the ex-Magpie returning.

Coventry City’s Simon Moore is another name that has been linked to the Cherries – but they could potentially make a move for Bentley instead – who is open to making the step up to the top flight.

At this stage, the Robins are reluctant to offer him improved terms and this could lead to the shot-stopper departing this summer, with Nigel Pearson’s side potentially unwilling to let him leave on a free transfer next year.

The Verdict:

It does feel as though it would be easier for the Cherries to recruit Bentley as opposed to Moore – because the latter spent time on the bench or out of the squad altogether at Sheffield United in recent years before his move to the CBS Arena.

With this, he may be content with a starting spot in the second tier as opposed to sitting on the sidelines once more, so Parker’s side should be looking to put their energy into concluding a deal for Pearson’s first-choice stopper.

Considering his contract situation, he probably wouldn’t cost too much if they were to enter negotiations with the Robins, though they may want to find a replacement before letting their existing starter go.

That could mean Parker’s side are made to wait for him to come in and with the new Premier League season coming fast down the tracks, they ideally need to recruit someone this week.

This may mean they need to pay over the odds to get him in as quickly as possible – but should they be doing that for a second-choice keeper? Probably not – and this is why it will be fascinating to see if he actually makes this switch.