Highlights Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra are both linked with moves away from Leeds United, with multiple clubs showing interest in them.

Gnonto has received multiple bids from Everton, with the latest bid potentially reaching £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

Gnonto has had a change of heart and is now keen to stay at Elland Road, but Everton may still make a final bid closer to £30 million. The future of Sinisterra at the club depends on whether Gnonto stays or leaves.

Leeds United may have been handed a lifeline in the Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra saga, with both wingers being linked with a move away from the club.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on the future of both players last week, stating that Sinisterra, alongside Gnonto and Helder Costa, had reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time and were said to be training alone.

Latest Gnonto and Sinisterra transfer news?

Sinisterra and Gnonto have been linked with moves away this summer, with the Colombian reportedly of interest to OGC Nice, according to Sky Sports, and they could rival his former side Feyenoord for his signature, report Dutch outlet 1908.nl. Brentford have also been claimed to be another interested party that were ready to offer the 24-year-old an immediate return to the top-flight, too.

However, in a fresher development, reporter Pipe Sierra has revealed that the Bees are not among the clubs keeping tabs on Sinisterra ahead of deadline day next week; but, did outline that the winger is likely to move on this summer, with plenty of interest in him.

Meanwhile, Gnonto has been the subject of plenty of interest from Everton, with multiple bids being placed, as revealed by Sky Sports. They claim that Everton have actually made four offers for Gnonto, which began at around £15 million but has slowly risen to a figure closer to £25 million inclusive of add-ons.

Gnonto was only signed last summer in an 11th hour deal for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

Whereas, Sinisterra also joined the Whites last summer in a £22m deal from Dutch giants Feyenoord. However, things haven't quite gone to plan at Elland Road, with Leeds suffering relegation and Sinisterra unable to make the impact he would and the club would have liked.

Gnonto was a bright spark in an otherwise dull season, scoring four goals and collecting four assists from 28 games in his first season in the Premier League. Sinisterra, on the other hand, struggled with multiple injuries, yet still notched seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions.

Both are exciting and talented footballers, who Leeds would have been minded to keep going into the transfer window, but the situation has evolved, meaning they are overshadowing positive progress new-boss Daniel Farke has been making at Elland Road.

Who will leave Leeds - Gnonto or Sinisterra?

More recent developments have outlined thar Gnonto has taken a U-turn on his initial decision, with the winger now keen to stay at Elland Road.

Phil Hay is reporting that he has held positive talks with Farke and the club's hierarchy, and is now back in training with the first-team group:

Having said that, Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers also most recently has claimed that the Toffees are weighing up another bid for the 19-year-old, which could be worth up to £30 million.

Everton intend to increase their bid for the player who handed in a transfer request last week, he wrote: "We understand that, having rejected their last offer of around £25m (£20m+5m), the Toffees’ intention this week is to make a further and likely final bid, nearer to the £30m mark. Crucial talks are set between Everton and Leeds over the next few days."

The market is an ever-changing beast, as Leeds have seen firsthand with Gnonto's situation this summer, and it's unlikely that a bid of that size would be easy to turn down for the Whites. Of course, the interest in Sinisterra could be what has changed Gnonto's mind, with a clear place in the starting XI available to him now on the left-wing should the Colombian depart.

However, a sale is still very possible and potentially probable, which would then mean Leeds should be minded to keep Sinisterra in that event. They must retain one of the pair this summer, and the interest in Gnonto still feels more concrete in spite of the latest development from Hay with regards to the Italian's situation.

One way or another, the saga surrounding the pair is set to come to a conclusion soon, with one of the two likely to head out of West Yorkshire before September 1st.