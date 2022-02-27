Potential 2022/23 Derby County blow emerges

Championship side Derby County could face a 15-point deduction next season if a potential plan to offer creditors different payment packages is rejected by the EFL, as per a report from The Sun.

The East Midlands club are still in the depths of administration over five months after first acquiring this status, though they could soon be on the road to recovery with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley reported to be closing in on a deal to purchase the second-tier outfit.

According to The Sun though, the Rams may be unable to offer the same deal to all creditors in a bid to repay some of their debts, though a plan that has seemingly been devised would ensure football creditors would have their outstanding amounts owed paid in full.

This means Arsenal would receive the remaining fees they are entitled to for the services of Krystian Bielik after seeing the Polish midfielder after seeing him move to Pride Park in 2019.

But HMRC could be less lucky, with the East Midlands outfit potentially prepared to only repay 25% of their debts to the government department in a bid to try and reduce their costs and survive.

That may not satisfy the EFL though who believes all parties should be paid the same percentage – and if this proposal to offer different creditors different percentages fails to be ratified by the governing body – they may be punished with another points deduction.

This would come into effect next season, with The Sun believing this latest possible points sanction could be as high as 15, regardless of which division they are operating in next season.

The Verdict:

Survival has to be the key aim, so if it’s a choice between receiving this punishment and liquidation, then everyone associated with Derby would surely prefer taking the former despite how detrimental it would be.

The Rams’ fans have already gone through hell with not just worries about their club’s survival financially – but also their second-tier status as a club previously tipped to reach the top flight under Frank Lampard before their play-off final loss to Aston Villa back in 2019.

So for their sake, you hope they aren’t slapped with another punishment, though they may have more of a chance of survival next season if they can remain afloat this term even with this potential sanction, with several clubs potentially on their way to failing the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Only Reading and Derby have received deductions this season – but you would think more clubs will be placed under scrutiny in the coming years due to overspending and the costs of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It would be a huge mental challenge to overcome once again if they started on -15, though this won’t be at the top of their concerns at this stage with avoiding liquidation a real priority. Thankfully, there looks to be light at the end of the tunnel with Ashley’s interest.