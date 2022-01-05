Post-takeover Southampton update looks boost for Leeds and West Ham in Blackburn transfer race

Southampton are expected to have a relatively quiet January window despite the recent takeover, which looks like a boost for Leeds United, West Ham United, and the other clubs in the race for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

As per TEAMtalk, it will take more than £30 million for the Championship club to consider letting the in-form forward leave this month and they have been quick to knock back all interest so far.

Brereton Diaz has been remarkable this term, scoring 20 times in 26 games as he’s helped Blackburn rise to second in the league, and has drawn links with the likes of Leeds, West Ham, and Wolves.

Southampton are another side reportedly keen on the Chile international but despite the recent takeover, it seems they’re unlikely to make a move this month.

The Premier League outfit confirmed yesterday that Sport Republic has bought the controlling stake in the club, in a reported £100 million deal.

However, as per Tom Barclay of The Sun, the South Coast club are still expected to have a relatively quiet January.

The Verdict

Given it looks set to cost more than £30 million to even get Blackburn to the negotiating table, splashing out to bring Brereton Diaz to the club would hardly fit into the relatively quiet January that Southampton are expected to have.

Supporters may have been hoping the takeover would have an instant impact in terms of the transfer strategy but it seems they may have to wait for significant moves, including one for the Chilean striker.

That will be a relief to Blackburn fans, with the 22-year-old key to their hopes of promotion, and a boost to the likes of Leeds, West Ham, and Wolves.

Whether any of the other Premier League clubs in pursuit of the forward are willing to go big for him this month remains to be seen, particularly given his contract runs until the end of the season – though Rovers do have an additional one-year option.