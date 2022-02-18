“It’s possibly two seasons too soon”: Verdict given as Southampton and Burnley eye 26-year-old from Coventry City

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City centre back Michael Rose has been linked with Southampton and Burnley according to the Sunday Mirror (13/02, p73).

The 26-year-old has made just 13 league starts for the club this season as the Sky Blues have competed largely towards the top end of the division.

Mark Robins demands quite a lot of the ball playing ability of his central defensive trio and that might be where the top-flight teams can see Rose developing.

Burnley in particular, may well be looking at potential transfer targets to help them bounce back from relegation to the second tier next season and therefore Rose could represent smart business, entering the final year of his contract next term.

Jake Clarke-Salter, Kyle McFadzean and Dominic Hyam have all been higher than Rose in the pecking order this season, therefore it is a surprise to see top-flight interest in the 26-year-old rather than one of his team-mates of a similar position.

Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood is not convinced that it would be the best time for Rose to move at this stage of his career.

Speaking to Football League World, Littlewood explained: “I don’t think he’s ready yet, proven again in midweek, two or three times he played the ball out of play or got caught in possession in silly places.

Quiz: Can you name which club Coventry City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Maxime Biamou Dundee Dundee United Sutton United Barnet

“He’s a great talent, he’s definitely going to end up being a Scotland international and playing Premier League football, I’ve got no doubt about that, I just think it’s possibly two seasons too soon, I still think he’s fourth choice centre half for us at the minute.

“When he’s been given the chance, he’s taken it, he will leave Coventry at some point, I have no doubt, I just don’t think it’s his time yet.”