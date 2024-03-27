Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes Roy Keane would not be keen on a return to Sunderland Football Club.

The Black Cats are expected to make a managerial change this summer, as the club is currently under the guidance of Mike Dodds.

Dodds was placed in charge until the end of the season, after the sacking of Mick Beale in February after just 12 games in charge.

Beale’s arrival didn’t go down well with the fans, and his departure didn’t come as a surprise to many. But it now means the club is looking for a new manager once again, and Keane’s name continues to be mentioned by the bookmakers.

Keane is very popular among the Sunderland supporters, and it may be a route the club looks to go down to get some of the fans back on their side after a disappointing season.

But Palmer doesn’t believe that Keane would be keen on a return to Sunderland, given how things are done at the club.

Carlton Palmer thinks Sunderland isn’t the right fit for Roy Keane

Here we asked former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on whether Roy Keane would be a good fit for Sunderland, as he continues to be mentioned by the bookmakers.

Palmer told FLW: “Roy Keane remains in the mix to be appointed the next Sunderland manager.

“I am not so sure Roy would want to go back to Sunderland. I think he’s said on TV numerous times that day to day management, that the Republic of Ireland job probably suited him better than that.

“I think he is enjoying the TV work; he has been exceptional on TV. We have seen another side of Roy Keane on TV, that he has come across quite good.

“I think with the hierarchy at Sunderland and the way they manage the football club, the way they want to run the football club, I don’t think that would work for Roy Keane.

“So, I can’t see Roy taking over at Sunderland, but I think, by the sounds of it, he has still got the itch for management, but it would have to be the right fit and the right situation and I don’t think that Sunderland is the right fit for Roy Keane, the way he would want to manage would mean that he would be in control of who was coming in and who was going out.”

Sunderland’s league position

This 2023/24 season looked like it could have been another campaign where Sunderland competed for a place in the Premier League.

However, the season soon started to unravel, as the sudden departure of Tony Mowbray and the poor appointment of Mick Beale meant the club lost any momentum they had gained.

After 38 games, the Black Cats now find themselves sitting in 12th place on 48 points, 13 points adrift of sixth-place Norwich City with eight league games remaining.

Championship Table (As it stands March 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

While it is still mathematically possible, it looks like Sunderland will be preparing for life in the Championship again next season, and focus will soon turn to who is going to be in the dugout for the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

Roy Keane would be a good appointment for Sunderland

Obviously, Roy Keane has had previous experience with Sunderland. So there are always concerns when it is mentioned about a return of a former player or manager.

Some of the Sunderland supporters will be pleased to see Keane mentioned and would welcome the idea of his return, while others may see that as the past and want the club to go down a different route.

It is unclear if he is considered a strong candidate for the role, but his name is still being mentioned about the vacancy, and he could be a good appointment for the Black Cats.

Keane has been out of the management game for a bit now, so there would be a concern about whether he could come in and hit the ground running. But his personality makes him have strong management credentials, and if he were given the job, you would expect there to be no nonsense at Sunderland, with him keen to keep everyone in check.

The former Manchester United man enjoyed a successful stint at the Stadium of Light, and he could be open to the idea of a return. So, while he may not be everyone’s first choice, he could turn out to be a good appointment should the club go down that route.