Possible Millwall transfer move for Nottingham Forest man in the offing in potential Jed Wallace swap deal

The possibility of Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor joining Millwall as part of a swap deal for Jed Wallace has been discussed, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

31-year-old Taylor has struggled to replicate the form he showed at Charlton Athletic since his move to the City Ground back in the summer of 2020, scoring just four times in 39 Championship appearances last term as the East Midlands side held the joint-second worst attacking in the division during the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite his heroics against Bristol City in mid-October, scoring a stoppage-time brace at Ashton Gate to seal three points for Steve Cooper’s men, he has failed to impress this season as well and could potentially be on his way out with Aston Villa man Keinan Davis joining the club on a loan deal this month.

Not only this, but the Reds are also still thought to be pursuing striking duo Paul Mukairu and Martin Satriano.

Philip Zinckernagel’s switch to play in a more central position may prove to be another nail in the coffin in Taylor’s Forest career – especially with Lewis Grabban remaining reasonably injury-free and getting back to top form.

As per The Sun’s Nixon, he could head to The Den as part of a swap deal including Millwall winger Wallace, who has been the subject of major transfer interest from Steve Cooper’s men despite previously being reported to have been close to signing a pre-contract agreement (5/1; 11:33am) with Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas.

However, a deal with either side is yet to be agreed as the ex-Wolverhampton Wanderers man remains in limbo over his future.

The Verdict:

For a side that needs more attacking firepower, Taylor could be a decent addition if he can produce the sort of form he showed at Charlton, but whether he can or not remains to be seen.

The one source of encouragement in the fact he would be returning to the English capital if this deal was to be concluded, providing him with a setting he thrived in with the Addicks whilst giving him a fresh start away from the East Midlands.

Considering he was born in London, these home comforts could only aid him as opposed to being a hindrance, but does he need to take the step back down to League One where he can start banging the goals in again?

After performing so well in the third tier, he will rightly feel as if he’s earned the opportunity to extend his stay in the Championship, a stay he will be looking to maximise for as long as he possibly can at 31.

Gary Rowett’s men’s power at the negotiating table isn’t exactly high with the threat of Besiktas taking Wallace for free and their star man having just a matter of months left on his deal, so this swap deal is one they should be seriously considering.