Arrangements are being made for Reading's potential new owners to pay their bills tomorrow, according to BBC Radio Berkshire journalist Tim Dellor.

The Royals are in desperate need of a cash injection, with the club seemingly still yet to pay their HMRC bill.

Wages for this month are also due to be paid around this time, which is a real headache for the Berkshire side who seem to be very short of funds at the moment and are in a desperation situation on the pitch too.

League One Standings Team P GD Pts 21 Carlisle United 16 -6 14 22 Fleetwood Town 14 -10 12 23 Cheltenham Town 15 -18 8 24 Reading 14 -12 6

Current owner Dai Yongge's liquidity problems have been known for some time now, with players failing to be paid on time and in full on three occasions last season.

As well as this, unpaid tax bills have forced the EFL to place them under transfer embargoes in recent months, and there are real fears that administration could be on the horizon with the club still in limbo.

Which parties are interested in purchasing Reading FC?

Several parties are rumoured to be interested in the club, including a consortium led by William Storey, a US investment firm and UK company Gymshark.

Mike Ashley is the latest man believed to be interested in taking control of the League One side, with Dai open to selling the club.

However, his valuation of the club seems to be a problem, with one consortium making an approach to try and secure a deal but being put off by the current owner's valuation.

Many supporters have been protesting against Dai in recent months, with a march taking place against him ahead of last weekend's clash against Portsmouth.

What's the latest news on Reading's off-field situation?

Journalist Dellor has reported that arrangements are being made for bills to be paid on Tuesday by potential new owners.

At this stage, it's unclear who these potential owners are considering a number of parties seem to be in the race to try and take control of the third-tier outfit.

Dellor, however, did reveal that Kia Joorabchian is likely to play a part in the potential sale of the club and that isn't a massive shock considering how close he and the Royals' owner are.

Storey has claimed he's the man in pole position to buy the side - but whether that's actually the case remains to be seen.

It's a bit of a mixed bag.

The fact the bills could be paid is good because that could potentially stop the club from going into administration in the short term.

However, the fact they seem to be reliant on external sources of funding isn't promising and potential owners will only be happy to fund the club for so long.

The fact Joorabchian seems to be involved isn't good news either, because he doesn't have an emotional connection with the Royals and will probably do what's best for Dai over what's best for the football club.

Looking at the situation more positively though, there does seem to be a number of parties interested and that's a promising sign with a sale desperately needed, but the current owner needs to ensure he's charging a reasonable amount so he can actually make some money from a sale and not be forced to put the club into administration.