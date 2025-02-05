This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday fans will have breathed a huge sigh of relief as the transfer window slammed shut on Monday night, as they were finally able to put fears of Josh Windass leaving the club to bed, for the winter at least.

The 31-year-old was said to have been a target for Brazilian side Santos over the past few weeks - with FLW exclusively revealing that the Owls had turned down an offer earlier in January, while there was also reports of interest from the MLS.

But as the transfer deadline came and went on February 3, no deal was struck, leaving the former Accrington Stanley man at Hillsborough at least until the end of the season, with Wednesday still in contention for the play-offs as we head into the run-in.

But what does the future hold for the playmaker past the summer? We spoke to Football League World’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Patrick McKenna to get his view on the situation.

Josh Windass stays at Sheffield Wednesday despite Santos, MLS interest

Windass was said to have been a wanted man throughout the winter, with his former boss at Rangers, Pedro Caixinha, reportedly wanting to bring the midfielder to Brazil to work with the second tier outfit once their season gets underway in the coming weeks.

With ten goals from his 28 league appearances so far this season, the playmaker has proven to be a key piece of the puzzle for Danny Rohl during his time in charge of the Yorkshire outfit, with his industry and creativity in the final third playing into the German’s approach to the game.

With the top six within touching distance right now, keeping hold of the 31-year-old could prove vital for the Owls between now and the end of the season, after a remarkable turn around in fortunes in the blue half of the Steel City over the past 18 months.

A run of five goals in as many games for Windass over the Christmas period was vital in terms of keeping Wednesday’s momentum going in the current campaign, with goals in victories over Oxford United and Stoke City being backed up by further strikes in the 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough, 3-1 loss to Preston North End, and 4-2 success over Derby County.

Josh Windass' 24/25 Championship stats for Sheffield Wednesday via FotMob, as of February 4 Appearances 28 Goals 10 Assists 2

That sort of ability wouldn’t go amiss next to Neymar in Brazil right now, but as it is, Windass is still a Wednesday player, and will have to focus back on the rigours of the Championship for the rest of the campaign before inevitable talk of his future rears its head once again.

Josh Windass will want to help Sheffield Wednesday in play-off push

This is an exciting time to be involved with Sheffield Wednesday right now, with the Owls just two points off of the play-off places after the weekend’s action, with a place in the top six the closest it has been for some time.

18 months ago, this was a club on the brink, with Xisco Munoz’s reign at Hillsborough tarnishing the feel good factor of promotion to the second tier, before the decision to replace him with Rohl proved dividends almost immediately.

From relegation fodder to play-off candidates, the German's work cannot be understated, and Windass’ role in that turnaround has also been huge, with huge contributions towards forward matters week on week.

With that said, McKenna is of the feeling that Windass will want to stay in Yorkshire and try to finish the job, which is in stark contrast to his thoughts when 2025 got underway.

When quizzed on Windass’ future, the Wednesday fan said: “If you had asked me a few weeks ago, my gut feeling probably would have lent towards that he will [leave in the summer], but with the season that he is having part of me thinks that he might want to stay here.

“The transfer rumours with the MLS and Brazil could possibly be more driven by his agent rather than a real desire by Windass to leave, so it is one where I have changed my thinking regarding it.

“That is not to say that I am 100% confident that he will stay, and I think there is a possibility in my mind that one day he will go to the MLS, but he is having a solid season at Sheffield Wednesday and he may want to kick on again here next season.”